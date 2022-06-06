2nd Infantry Brigade Combat Team (Airborne), 11th Airborne Division poses for a photo on Pershing Field during an activation ceremony at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson June 6th, 2022.



The activation returns the historic 11th Airborne Division to the Army's active rolls, with a focus on operations in extreme cold weather and mountainous high altitude environments. The ceremonies at Fort Wainwright and Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson also include the reflagging of 1st Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division and 4th Infantry Brigade Combat Team (Airborne), 25th Infantry Division, into 1st Infantry Brigade Combat Team and 2nd Infantry Brigade Combat Team (Airborne), 11th Airborne Division, respectively.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.06.2022 Date Posted: 06.06.2022 22:38 Photo ID: 7257110 VIRIN: 220606-A-CB603-001 Resolution: 5134x2501 Size: 1.27 MB Location: AK, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 2nd Infantry Brigade Combat Team (Airborne), 11th Airborne Division on the Field [Image 5 of 5], by SSG Ian Morales, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.