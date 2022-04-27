Connecticut Army National Guard Supplies M113 APC to Ukraine

A sticker depicting the coat of arms of Ukraine is visible on the back of a vehicle parked at Stones Ranch Military Reservation, East Lyme, Connecticut, April 27, 2022. The coat of arms of Ukraine, also known as the trident, or tryzub, was officially adopted on Feb. 19, 1992 but dates back to 1918 when the trident was used as the coat of arms of the Ukrainian People’s Republic. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Matthew Lucibello)

