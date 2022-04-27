Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Connecticut Army National Guard Supplies M113 APC to Ukraine [Image 16 of 17]

    Connecticut Army National Guard Supplies M113 APC to Ukraine

    EAST LYME, CT, UNITED STATES

    04.27.2022

    Photo by Sgt. Matthew Lucibello 

    130th Public Affairs Detachment

    A sticker depicting the coat of arms of Ukraine is visible on the back of a vehicle parked at Stones Ranch Military Reservation, East Lyme, Connecticut, April 27, 2022. The coat of arms of Ukraine, also known as the trident, or tryzub, was officially adopted on Feb. 19, 1992 but dates back to 1918 when the trident was used as the coat of arms of the Ukrainian People’s Republic. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Matthew Lucibello)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.27.2022
    Date Posted: 06.06.2022 15:18
    Photo ID: 7256596
    VIRIN: 220427-Z-QC464-0054
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 19.45 MB
    Location: EAST LYME, CT, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Connecticut Army National Guard Supplies M113 APC to Ukraine [Image 17 of 17], by SGT Matthew Lucibello, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Ukraine
    Connecticut National Guard
    CTARNG
    M113
    CT National Guard
    CT Army Guard

