Connecticut Army National Guard Supplies M113 APC to Ukraine

A U.S. Army soldier assigned to the Connecticut Army National Guard gives an overview of the driver’s compartment of an M113 Armored Personnel Carrier during a test drive at Stones Ranch Military Reservation, East Lyme, Connecticut, April 27, 2022. This M113 is one of 200 armored personnel carriers, or APCs, being supplied by the Department of Defense to Ukraine as part of the $800 million U.S. Security Assistance for Ukraine aid package signed by President Joe Biden. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Matthew Lucibello)

Date Taken: 04.27.2022 Date Posted: 06.06.2022 Location: EAST LYME, CT, US