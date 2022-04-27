Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Connecticut Army National Guard Supplies M113 APC to Ukraine [Image 5 of 17]

    Connecticut Army National Guard Supplies M113 APC to Ukraine

    EAST LYME, CT, UNITED STATES

    04.27.2022

    Photo by Sgt. Matthew Lucibello 

    130th Public Affairs Detachment

    A U.S. Army soldier assigned to the Connecticut Army National Guard operates an M113 Armored Personnel Carrier during a test drive at Stones Ranch Military Reservation, East Lyme, Connecticut, April 27, 2022. This M113 is one of 200 armored personnel carriers, or APCs, being supplied by the Department of Defense to Ukraine as part of the $800 million U.S. Security Assistance for Ukraine aid package signed by President Joe Biden. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Matthew Lucibello)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.27.2022
    Date Posted: 06.06.2022 15:17
    Photo ID: 7256582
    VIRIN: 220427-Z-QC464-0009
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 23.39 MB
    Location: EAST LYME, CT, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Connecticut Army National Guard Supplies M113 APC to Ukraine [Image 17 of 17], by SGT Matthew Lucibello, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Connecticut Army National Guard Supplies M113 APC to Ukraine
    Connecticut Army National Guard Supplies M113 APC to Ukraine
    Connecticut Army National Guard Supplies M113 APC to Ukraine
    Connecticut Army National Guard Supplies M113 APC to Ukraine
    Connecticut Army National Guard Supplies M113 APC to Ukraine
    Connecticut Army National Guard Supplies M113 APC to Ukraine
    Connecticut Army National Guard Supplies M113 APC to Ukraine
    Connecticut Army National Guard Supplies M113 APC to Ukraine
    Connecticut Army National Guard Supplies M113 APC to Ukraine
    Connecticut Army National Guard Supplies M113 APC to Ukraine
    Connecticut Army National Guard Supplies M113 APC to Ukraine
    Connecticut Army National Guard Supplies M113 APC to Ukraine
    Connecticut Army National Guard Supplies M113 APC to Ukraine
    Connecticut Army National Guard Supplies M113 APC to Ukraine
    Connecticut Army National Guard Supplies M113 APC to Ukraine
    Connecticut Army National Guard Supplies M113 APC to Ukraine
    Connecticut Army National Guard Supplies M113 APC to Ukraine

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Ukraine
    Connecticut National Guard
    CTARNG
    M113
    CT National Guard
    CT Army Guard

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT