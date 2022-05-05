Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Athena 2022 - French Helicopter Air to Air Refueling [Image 3 of 6]

    Athena 2022 - French Helicopter Air to Air Refueling

    UNITED KINGDOM

    05.05.2022

    Photo by 1st Lt. Kaitlyn Danner 

    352nd Special Operations Wing Public Affairs

    A U.S. Air Force Loadmaster assigned to the 352d Special Operations Wing observes receiver location from a U.S. Air Force MC-130J Commando II prior to a rendezvous for a helicopter air-to-air refueling with an Armée de l'Air et de l’Espace (French Air and Space Force) EC725 Caracal on May 5, 2022. Both aircraft supported exercise Athena, a French-led joint and combined Special Operation Forces exercise that validates the full spectrum of integrated component and partner capabilities. Exercises like Athena allow U.S. service members to train at the operational and tactical echelon as a combined, joint force with SOF setting the conditions for larger operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by 1st Lt. Kaitlyn Danner)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.05.2022
    Date Posted: 06.06.2022 10:36
    Photo ID: 7255800
    VIRIN: 220505-F-MA528-0008
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 12.01 MB
    Location: GB
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Athena 2022 - French Helicopter Air to Air Refueling [Image 6 of 6], by 1st Lt. Kaitlyn Danner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Athena 2022 - French Helicopter Air to Air Refueling
    Athena 2022 - French Helicopter Air to Air Refueling
    Athena 2022 - French Helicopter Air to Air Refueling
    Athena 2022 - French Helicopter Air to Air Refueling
    Athena 2022 - French Helicopter Air to Air Refueling
    Athena 2022 - French Helicopter Air to Air Refueling

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    NATO
    MC-130J
    HAAR
    Armée de l'Air
    Athena22

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT