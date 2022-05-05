Athena 2022 - French Helicopter Air to Air Refueling

A U.S. Air Force MC-130J Commando II assigned to the 352d Special Operations Wing performs a helicopter air-to-air refueling with an Armée de l'Air et de l’Espace (French Air and Space Force) EC725 Caracal on May 5, 2022. Both aircraft supported exercise Athena, a French-led joint and combined Special Operation Forces exercise that validates the full spectrum of integrated component and partner capabilities. Exercises like Athena allow U.S. service members to train at the operational and tactical echelon as a combined, joint force with SOF setting the conditions for larger operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by 1st Lt. Kaitlyn Danner)

