39th MDG welcomes new commander

Col. Scott Carbaugh, incoming 39th Medical Group commander, receives the guidon from Col. Jason Gingrich, 39th Air Base Wing commander, during a change of command ceremony at Incirlik Air Base, Turkey, June 2, 2022. The change of command ceremony is a long-standing military tradition that represents the formal transfer of responsibility from one officer to another. Carbaugh previously served as the Air Force Surgeon General consultant for physician assistant clinical operations at the Air Force Medical Readiness Agency, Readiness Analysis Comprehensive Evaluation (RACE) Division, in Virginia. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jacob Derry)

