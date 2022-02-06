Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    39th MDG welcomes new commander [Image 4 of 5]

    39th MDG welcomes new commander

    TURKEY

    06.02.2022

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Jacob Derry 

    39th Air Base Wing Public Affairs

    Col. Scott Carbaugh, incoming 39th Medical Group commander, receives the guidon from Col. Jason Gingrich, 39th Air Base Wing commander, during a change of command ceremony at Incirlik Air Base, Turkey, June 2, 2022. The change of command ceremony is a long-standing military tradition that represents the formal transfer of responsibility from one officer to another. Carbaugh previously served as the Air Force Surgeon General consultant for physician assistant clinical operations at the Air Force Medical Readiness Agency, Readiness Analysis Comprehensive Evaluation (RACE) Division, in Virginia. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jacob Derry)

    Turkey
    39 ABW
    Incirlik Air Base
    39th Air Base Wing
    39 MDG
    39 OMRS

