39th MDG welcomes new commander

Members of the 39th Air Base Wing attend the 39th Medical Group change of command ceremony at Incirlik Air Base, Turkey, June 2, 2022. During the ceremony, Col. Bradley Weast relinquished command to Col. Jason Gingrich, 39th Air Base Wing commander, who then charged Col. Scott Carbaugh with leading the group. The change of command ceremony is a long-standing military tradition that represents the formal transfer of responsibility from one officer to another. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jacob Derry)

