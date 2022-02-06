Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    39th MDG welcomes new commander [Image 1 of 5]

    39th MDG welcomes new commander

    TURKEY

    06.02.2022

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Jacob Derry 

    39th Air Base Wing Public Affairs

    Members of the 39th Air Base Wing attend the 39th Medical Group change of command ceremony at Incirlik Air Base, Turkey, June 2, 2022. During the ceremony, Col. Bradley Weast relinquished command to Col. Jason Gingrich, 39th Air Base Wing commander, who then charged Col. Scott Carbaugh with leading the group. The change of command ceremony is a long-standing military tradition that represents the formal transfer of responsibility from one officer to another. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jacob Derry)

    39 ABW
    Incirlik Air Base
    39th Air Base Wing

