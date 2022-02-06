39th MDG welcomes new commander

Col. Bradley Weast, outgoing 39th Medical Group commander, relinquishes the guidon to Col. Jason Gingrich, 39th Air Base Wing commander, during a change of command ceremony at Incirlik Air Base, Turkey, June 2, 2022. Gingrich then charged Col. Scott Carbaugh with leading the group. The change of command ceremony is a long-standing military tradition that represents the formal transfer of responsibility from one officer to another. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jacob Derry)

