Col. Bradley Weast, outgoing 39th Medical Group commander, relinquishes the guidon to Col. Jason Gingrich, 39th Air Base Wing commander, during a change of command ceremony at Incirlik Air Base, Turkey, June 2, 2022. Gingrich then charged Col. Scott Carbaugh with leading the group. The change of command ceremony is a long-standing military tradition that represents the formal transfer of responsibility from one officer to another. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jacob Derry)
|Date Taken:
|06.02.2022
|Date Posted:
|06.06.2022 06:38
|Photo ID:
|7255248
|VIRIN:
|220602-F-YG657-1214
|Resolution:
|7764x5176
|Size:
|6.11 MB
|Location:
|TR
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 39th MDG welcomes new commander [Image 5 of 5], by SSgt Jacob Derry, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
