Paratroopers assigned to the 82nd Airborne Division march to Sainte-Mère-Église following the Airborne Memorial Ceremony in Normandy, France, June 6, 2022. Paratroopers come to Normandy to celebrate the triumph and victory of the 82nd Airborne Division in liberating Normandy from Nazi rule. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Vincent Levelev)

