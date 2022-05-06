Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Airborne Memorial Ceremony in Normandy [Image 26 of 34]

    Airborne Memorial Ceremony in Normandy

    FRANCE

    06.05.2022

    Photo by Spc. Vincent Levelev 

    82nd Airborne Division

    Paratroopers assigned to the 82nd Airborne Division march to Sainte-Mère-Église following the Airborne Memorial Ceremony in Normandy, France, June 6, 2022. Paratroopers come to Normandy to celebrate the triumph and victory of the 82nd Airborne Division in liberating Normandy from Nazi rule. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Vincent Levelev)

    Date Taken: 06.05.2022
    Date Posted: 06.06.2022 05:59
    This work, Airborne Memorial Ceremony in Normandy [Image 34 of 34], by SPC Vincent Levelev, identified by DVIDS

    EUCOM
    DDay
    82ndAirborneDivision
    StrongerTogether
    AATW

