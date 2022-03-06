Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Joint Takeoffs at Kadena Air Base [Image 3 of 6]

    Joint Takeoffs at Kadena Air Base

    KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    06.03.2022

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Cesar Navarro 

    18th Wing Public Affairs

    A U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcon assigned to the 14th Fighter Squadron at Misawa Air Base takes off at Kadena Air Base, Japan, June 3, 2022. Ensuring readiness and lethality are essential to generating credible deterrence in an increasingly complex and highly demanding security environment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Cesar J. Navarro)

    Date Taken: 06.03.2022
    Date Posted: 06.06.2022 03:26
    Photo ID: 7254996
    VIRIN: 220603-F-GD090-0054
    Resolution: 6214x4143
    Size: 10.69 MB
    Location: KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 1

    Misawa Air Base
    Kadena Air Base
    joint exercise
    F-16s
    F-15s
    takeoffs

