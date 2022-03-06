A U.S. Air Force F-15C Eagle assigned to the 67th Fighter Squadron executes a touch-and-go landing as part of a readiness exercise at Kadena Air Base, Japan, June 3, 2022. U.S. military exercises and operations in the Indo-Pacific demonstrate the U.S. commitment to the security and stability in the region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Amn Alexis Redin)
|Date Taken:
|06.03.2022
|Date Posted:
|06.06.2022 03:26
|Photo ID:
|7254995
|VIRIN:
|220603-F-AF022-0084
|Resolution:
|3538x1916
|Size:
|2.82 MB
|Location:
|KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Joint Takeoffs at Kadena Air Base [Image 6 of 6], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT