Joint Takeoffs at Kadena Air Base

A U.S. Air Force F-15C Eagle assigned to the 67th Fighter Squadron executes a touch-and-go landing as part of a readiness exercise at Kadena Air Base, Japan, June 3, 2022. U.S. military exercises and operations in the Indo-Pacific demonstrate the U.S. commitment to the security and stability in the region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Amn Alexis Redin)

