Joint Takeoffs at Kadena Air Base

A U.S. Air Force F-15C Eagle assigned to the 67th Fighter Squadron takes off at Kadena Air Base, Japan, June 3, 2022. These aircraft participate in a variety of exercises and events across the Indo-Pacific every year to enhance U.S. relations with partner nations and strengthen cooperation across the board. (U.S. Air Force photo by Amn Alexis Redin)

