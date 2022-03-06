Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Joint Takeoffs at Kadena Air Base [Image 4 of 6]

    Joint Takeoffs at Kadena Air Base

    KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    06.03.2022

    Courtesy Photo

    18th Wing Public Affairs

    A U.S. Air Force F-15C Eagle assigned to the 67th Fighter Squadron takes off at Kadena Air Base, Japan, June 3, 2022. These aircraft participate in a variety of exercises and events across the Indo-Pacific every year to enhance U.S. relations with partner nations and strengthen cooperation across the board. (U.S. Air Force photo by Amn Alexis Redin)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.03.2022
    Date Posted: 06.06.2022 03:25
    Photo ID: 7254997
    VIRIN: 220603-F-AF022-0118
    Resolution: 6698x4465
    Size: 12.19 MB
    Location: KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Joint Takeoffs at Kadena Air Base [Image 6 of 6], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Joint Takeoffs at Kadena Air Base
    Joint Takeoffs at Kadena Air Base
    Joint Takeoffs at Kadena Air Base
    Joint Takeoffs at Kadena Air Base
    Joint Takeoffs at Kadena Air Base
    Joint Takeoffs at Kadena Air Base

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Misawa Air Base
    Kadena Air Base
    joint exercise
    F-16s
    F-15s
    takeoffs

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT