Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USS Paul Ignatius (DDG 117) [Image 24 of 26]

    USS Paul Ignatius (DDG 117)

    BALTIC SEA

    06.04.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Trey Fowler 

    U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa/U.S. Sixth Fleet

    220604-N-DO281-1388
    BALTIC SEA (June 4, 2022) Sailors assigned to the fire team aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Paul Ignatius (DDG 117) man a fire hose during a general quarters drill, June 4, 2022. Paul Ignatius is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet, to defend U.S., allied and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Trey Fowler)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.04.2022
    Date Posted: 06.06.2022 03:56
    Photo ID: 7254989
    VIRIN: 220604-N-DO281-1388
    Resolution: 5568x3712
    Size: 1.17 MB
    Location: BALTIC SEA
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Paul Ignatius (DDG 117) [Image 26 of 26], by PO2 Trey Fowler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USS Paul Ignatius (DDG 117)
    USS Paul Ignatius (DDG 117)
    USS Paul Ignatius (DDG 117)
    USS Paul Ignatius (DDG 117)
    USS Paul Ignatius (DDG 117)
    USS Paul Ignatius (DDG 117)
    USS Paul Ignatius (DDG 117)
    USS Paul Ignatius (DDG 117)
    USS Paul Ignatius (DDG 117)
    USS Paul Ignatius (DDG 117)
    USS Paul Ignatius (DDG 117)
    USS Paul Ignatius (DDG 117)
    USS Paul Ignatius (DDG 117)
    USS Paul Ignatius (DDG 117)
    USS Paul Ignatius (DDG 117)
    USS Paul Ignatius (DDG 117)
    USS Paul Ignatius (DDG 117)
    USS Paul Ignatius (DDG 117)
    USS Paul Ignatius (DDG 117)
    USS Paul Ignatius (DDG 117)
    USS Paul Ignatius (DDG 117)
    USS Paul Ignatius (DDG 117)
    USS Paul Ignatius (DDG 117)
    USS Paul Ignatius (DDG 117)
    USS Paul Ignatius (DDG 117)
    USS Paul Ignatius (DDG 117)

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    DDG 117

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT