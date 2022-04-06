220604-N-DO281-1540

BALTIC SEA (June 4, 2022) Sailors assigned to the fire team aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Paul Ignatius (DDG 117) man a fire hose during a general quarters drill, June 4, 2022. Paul Ignatius is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet, to defend U.S., allied and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Trey Fowler)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.04.2022 Date Posted: 06.06.2022 03:56 Photo ID: 7254988 VIRIN: 220604-N-DO281-1540 Resolution: 5568x3712 Size: 781.82 KB Location: BALTIC SEA Web Views: 1 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Paul Ignatius (DDG 117) [Image 26 of 26], by PO2 Trey Fowler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.