Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Gridley conducts a vertical replenishment-at-sea with the Military Sealift Command fleet replenishment oiler USNS Richard E. Byrd (T-AKE 4) [Image 5 of 5]

    Gridley conducts a vertical replenishment-at-sea with the Military Sealift Command fleet replenishment oiler USNS Richard E. Byrd (T-AKE 4)

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    06.03.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Colby Mothershead 

    Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron 15

    PACIFIC OCEAN (June 3, 2022) Aviation Electrician’s Mate 3rd Class Isaiah T. Hidalgo, middle, from Nu Mine, Pennsylvania, and Seaman Bobby J. Cunningham, from Arlington, Texas, connect to a cargo hook on an AS 332 Super Puma helicopter assigned to Lewis and Clark-class dry cargo ship USNS Richard E. Byrd (T-AKE 4) during a vertical replenishment-at-sea with Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Gridley (DDG 101). Gridley is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability through alliances and partnerships while serving as a ready-response force in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Colby A. Mothershead)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.03.2022
    Date Posted: 06.06.2022 01:51
    Photo ID: 7254931
    VIRIN: 220603-N-JO829-1121
    Resolution: 4427x3162
    Size: 969.49 KB
    Location: PACIFIC OCEAN
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Gridley conducts a vertical replenishment-at-sea with the Military Sealift Command fleet replenishment oiler USNS Richard E. Byrd (T-AKE 4) [Image 5 of 5], by PO2 Colby Mothershead, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Gridley conducts a vertical replenishment-at-sea with the Military Sealift Command fleet replenishment oiler USNS Richard E. Byrd (T-AKE 4)
    Gridley conducts a vertical replenishment-at-sea with the Military Sealift Command fleet replenishment oiler USNS Richard E. Byrd (T-AKE 4)
    Gridley conducts a vertical replenishment-at-sea with the Military Sealift Command fleet replenishment oiler USNS Richard E. Byrd (T-AKE 4)
    Gridley conducts a vertical replenishment-at-sea with the Military Sealift Command fleet replenishment oiler USNS Richard E. Byrd (T-AKE 4)
    Gridley conducts a vertical replenishment-at-sea with the Military Sealift Command fleet replenishment oiler USNS Richard E. Byrd (T-AKE 4)

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    RAS
    VERTREP
    Gridley
    DDG
    Flight

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT