Gridley conducts a vertical replenishment-at-sea with the Military Sealift Command fleet replenishment oiler USNS Richard E. Byrd (T-AKE 4)

PACIFIC OCEAN (June 3, 2022) Aviation Electrician’s Mate 3rd Class Isaiah T. Hidalgo, middle, from Nu Mine, Pennsylvania, and Seaman Bobby J. Cunningham, from Arlington, Texas, connect to a cargo hook on an AS 332 Super Puma helicopter assigned to Lewis and Clark-class dry cargo ship USNS Richard E. Byrd (T-AKE 4) during a vertical replenishment-at-sea with Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Gridley (DDG 101). Gridley is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability through alliances and partnerships while serving as a ready-response force in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Colby A. Mothershead)

