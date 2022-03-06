Gridley conducts a vertical replenishment-at-sea with the Military Sealift Command fleet replenishment oiler USNS Richard E. Byrd (T-AKE 4)

PACIFIC OCEAN (June 3, 2022) An AS 332 Super Puma helicopter assigned to Lewis and Clark-class dry cargo ship USNS Richard E. Byrd (T-AKE 4) drops cargo on the flight deck during a vertical replenishment-at-sea with Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Gridley (DDG 101). Gridley is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability through alliances and partnerships while serving as a ready-response force in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Colby A. Mothershead)

Date Taken: 06.03.2022 Date Posted: 06.06.2022 by PO2 Colby Mothershead