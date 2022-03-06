Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Gridley conducts a vertical replenishment-at-sea with the Military Sealift Command fleet replenishment oiler USNS Richard E. Byrd (T-AKE 4)

    Gridley conducts a vertical replenishment-at-sea with the Military Sealift Command fleet replenishment oiler USNS Richard E. Byrd (T-AKE 4)

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    06.03.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Colby Mothershead 

    Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron 15

    PACIFIC OCEAN (June 3, 2022) An AS 332 Super Puma helicopter assigned to Lewis and Clark-class dry cargo ship USNS Richard E. Byrd (T-AKE 4) drops cargo on the flight deck during a vertical replenishment-at-sea with Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Gridley (DDG 101). Gridley is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability through alliances and partnerships while serving as a ready-response force in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Colby A. Mothershead)

    Date Taken: 06.03.2022
    Date Posted: 06.06.2022 01:51
    Photo ID: 7254928
    VIRIN: 220603-N-JO829-1056
    Resolution: 2948x4127
    Size: 966.2 KB
    Location: PACIFIC OCEAN
    This work, Gridley conducts a vertical replenishment-at-sea with the Military Sealift Command fleet replenishment oiler USNS Richard E. Byrd (T-AKE 4) [Image 5 of 5], by PO2 Colby Mothershead, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    RAS
    VERTREP
    Gridley
    DDG
    Flight

