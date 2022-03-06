PACIFIC OCEAN (June 3, 2022) Boatswain’s Mate 1st Class Ryan Mcquennie, middle, from Bakersfield, California, and Seaman Nicholas Steinhaus, from Mankato, Minnesota, direct an AS 332 Super Puma helicopter assigned to Lewis and Clark-class dry cargo ship USNS Richard E. Byrd (T-AKE 4) during a vertical replenishment with Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Gridley (DDG 101). Gridley is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability through alliances and partnerships while serving as a ready-response force in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Colby A. Mothershead)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.03.2022 Date Posted: 06.06.2022 01:51 Photo ID: 7254930 VIRIN: 220603-N-JO829-1023 Resolution: 4913x3509 Size: 1.01 MB Location: PACIFIC OCEAN Web Views: 4 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Gridley conducts a vertical replenishment-at-sea with the Military Sealift Command fleet replenishment oiler USNS Richard E. Byrd (T-AKE 4) [Image 5 of 5], by PO2 Colby Mothershead, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.