Agile Rage 22 Departure

Members from the 124th Fighter Wing, Idaho Air National Guard, travel aboard a C-17 Globemaster III from the 105th Airlift Wing, New York Air National Guard, in route to Alpena, Michigan June 4, 2022. This effort is in support of Agile Rage 22 which provides realistic training opportunities, mimicking current and future combat environments dictated by the National Defense Strategy. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Joseph R. Morgan)

Date Taken: 06.04.2022 Date Posted: 06.05.2022 Location: ALPENA, MI, US