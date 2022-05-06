124th Fighter Wing Arrives In Alpena for Agile Rage '22

Photo By Senior Airman Joseph Morgan | Members from the 124th Fighter Wing, Idaho Air National Guard, travel aboard a C-17...... read more read more Photo By Senior Airman Joseph Morgan | Members from the 124th Fighter Wing, Idaho Air National Guard, travel aboard a C-17 Globemaster III from the 105th Airlift Wing, New York Air National Guard, in route to Alpena, Michigan June 4, 2022. This effort is in support of Agile Rage 22 which provides realistic training opportunities, mimicking current and future combat environments dictated by the National Defense Strategy. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Joseph R. Morgan) see less | View Image Page

ALPENA, Mich. – Airmen from the 124th Fighter Wing, Boise, Idaho, and eight A-10 Thunderbolt II aircraft from the 190th Fighter Squadron arrived at the Alpena Combat Readiness Training Center in Alpena, Michigan, June 4, 2022.



The aircraft and Airmen are participating in Agile Rage ’22, which is a National Guard Bureau-led exercise, held June 6-19 at the Alpena CRTC, part of the National All-Domain Warfighting Center. Agile Rage ’22 provides realistic training opportunities, mimicking current and future combat environments dictated by the National Defense Strategy.



“Agile Rage is one of the first exercises that we’ve done where we’re executing the Agile Combat Employment mission,” said Maj. Michael Gillis, officer in charge of the 124th Maintenance Squadron. “We’re going to be operating out of the CRTC and sending aircraft from here down to Volk Field, Wisconsin, and back.”



Northern Michigan’s National All-Domain Warfighting Center was selected as the site for Agile Rage ’22 because of its unique training airspace and facilities (Alpena Combat Readiness Training Center and Camp Grayling Joint Maneuver Training Center). The NADWC encompasses more than 148,000 acres of ground maneuver training area and more than 17,000 square miles of special use airspace, one of the largest areas of its kind in the U.S.



The purpose of this mission is to increase unit ACE readiness, which is a proactive and reactive operational scheme of maneuver to increase survivability while generating combat power. This new paradigm depends heavily on multi-capable Airmen who can operate in austere locations and respond quickly and create opportunities for Air National Guard assets to integrate with joint assets in a full-spectrum, great power competition environment.



“The primary goal here is training – training for that next fight,” said Gillis. “The fight we’ve been in for the last 20 years could be completely different from our next fight, so this training gives us a glimpse into how we could operate in that new environment.”



Exercise participants will conduct numerous mission-essential tasks during Agile Rage ’22, including joint intelligence operations, airspace control, search and rescue coordination, intra-theater airlift, joint fires, close air support, interdiction of enemy capabilities, and ACE.