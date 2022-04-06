Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Agile Rage 22 Departure [Image 11 of 16]

    Agile Rage 22 Departure

    ALPENA, MI, UNITED STATES

    06.04.2022

    Photo by Senior Airman Joseph Morgan 

    124th Fighter Wing

    Members from the 124th Fighter Wing, Idaho Air National Guard, travel aboard a C-17 Globemaster III from the 105th Airlift Wing, New York Air National Guard, in route to Alpena, Michigan June 4, 2022. This effort is in support of Agile Rage 22 which provides realistic training opportunities, mimicking current and future combat environments dictated by the National Defense Strategy. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Joseph R. Morgan)

    Date Taken: 06.04.2022
    Date Posted: 06.05.2022 18:39
    Photo ID: 7254715
    VIRIN: 220604-Z-VT588-0203
    Resolution: 6048x3402
    Size: 2.89 MB
    Location: ALPENA, MI, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Agile Rage 22 Departure [Image 16 of 16], by SrA Joseph Morgan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    124th Fighter Wing Arrives In Alpena for Agile Rage '22

    C-17
    ICT
    usaf
    124th
    105th
    agile rage

