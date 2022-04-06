Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Col. Smith promoted to general [Image 5 of 5]

    Col. Smith promoted to general

    BOISE, ID, UNITED STATES

    06.04.2022

    Photo by Master Sgt. Becky Vanshur 

    Joint Force Headquarters - Idaho National Guard

    Col. Shannon Smith, Chief of Staff, Idaho Air National Guard, Joint Force Headquarters, salutes Maj. Gen. Michael J. Garshak, Adjutant General and Commander, Idaho National Guard, after receiving the Legion of Merit during a promotion ceremony June 4, 2022, held at the Idaho Military Division headquarters on Gowen Field. After almost 30 years in the Air Force, serving on active duty and in the Idaho Air National Guard, Smith was promoted from colonel to brigadier general and has been selected to be the new commander for the 113th Wing, District of Columbia Air National Guard, located at Joint Base Andrews, Maryland. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Becky Vanshur)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.04.2022
    Date Posted: 06.05.2022 17:53
    Photo ID: 7254663
    VIRIN: 220604-Z-AY311-0559
    Resolution: 2700x1802
    Size: 3.14 MB
    Location: BOISE, ID, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Col. Smith promoted to general [Image 5 of 5], by MSgt Becky Vanshur, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Col. Smith promoted to general
    Col. Smith promoted to general
    Col. Smith promoted to general
    Col. Smith promoted to general
    Col. Smith promoted to general

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Col. Smith promoted to general

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    promotion
    general
    124th Fighter Wing
    Idaho Air National Guard
    Idaho Military Division
    Brig. Gen. Shannon Smith

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT