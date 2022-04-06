Maj. Gen. Michael J. Garshak, Adjutant General and Commander, Idaho National Guard, administers the oath of office to Brig. Gen. Shannon Smith , Chief of Staff, Idaho Air National Guard, Joint Force Headquarters, during a promotion ceremony June 4, 2022, held at the Idaho Military Division headquarters on Gowen Field. After almost 30 years in the Air Force, serving on active duty and in the Idaho Air National Guard, Smith was promoted to brigadier general and has been selected to be the new commander for the 113th Wing, District of Columbia Air National Guard, located at Joint Base Andrews, Maryland. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Becky Vanshur)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.04.2022 Date Posted: 06.05.2022 17:52 Photo ID: 7254660 VIRIN: 220604-Z-AY311-0551 Resolution: 2700x1832 Size: 2.93 MB Location: BOISE, ID, US Web Views: 6 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Col. Smith promoted to general [Image 5 of 5], by MSgt Becky Vanshur, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.