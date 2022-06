Col. Smith promoted to general

Brig. Gen. Shannon Smith's family pins on stars for his new rank during a promotion ceremony June 4, 2022, held at the Idaho Military Division headquarters on Gowen Field. After almost 30 years in the Air Force, serving on active duty and in the Idaho Air National Guard, Smith was promoted to brigadier general and has been selected to be the new commander for the 113th Wing, District of Columbia Air National Guard, located at Joint Base Andrews, Maryland. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Becky Vanshur)

