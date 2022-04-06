Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    C-47 Memorial Garden Ceremony [Image 4 of 4]

    C-47 Memorial Garden Ceremony

    NORMANDY, FRANCE

    06.04.2022

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Lauren Jacoby 

    86th Airlift Wing/Public Affairs

    Charles Norman Shay (left), combat veteran, and retired U.S. Air Force Master Sgt., speaks with members of the German Army in Picauville, France, June 4, 2022. Shay was assigned to an assault battalion in the first wave of attack on June 6, 1944, and received a Silver Star for his acts of valor on the battlefield. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Lauren Jacoby)

    Date Taken: 06.04.2022
    Date Posted: 06.05.2022 17:31
    This work, C-47 Memorial Garden Ceremony [Image 4 of 4], by A1C Lauren Jacoby, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    86th Airlift Wing
    Ramstein Air Base
    DDay
    37th Airlift Squadron

