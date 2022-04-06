Charles Norman Shay (left), combat veteran, and retired U.S. Air Force Master Sgt., speaks with members of the German Army in Picauville, France, June 4, 2022. Shay was assigned to an assault battalion in the first wave of attack on June 6, 1944, and received a Silver Star for his acts of valor on the battlefield. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Lauren Jacoby)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.04.2022 Date Posted: 06.05.2022 17:31 Photo ID: 7254659 VIRIN: 220604-F-LJ715-3019 Resolution: 5568x3712 Size: 15.59 MB Location: NORMANDY, FR Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, C-47 Memorial Garden Ceremony [Image 4 of 4], by A1C Lauren Jacoby, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.