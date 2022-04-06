C-47 Memorial Garden Ceremony

A ceremony was held at the C-47 Memorial Garden in Picauville, France, June 4, 2022. The 439th Troop Carrier Group C-47 transport aircraft crashed in the early hours of June 6, 1944 after being hit by German anti-aircraft fire. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Lauren Jacoby)
|Date Taken:
|06.04.2022
|Date Posted:
|06.05.2022 17:31
|Photo ID:
|7254656
|VIRIN:
|220604-F-LJ715-3014
|Resolution:
|5461x3641
|Size:
|14.46 MB
|Location:
|NORMANDY, FR
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
