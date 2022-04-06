A ceremony was held at the C-47 Memorial Garden in Picauville, France, June 4, 2022. The 439th Troop Carrier Group C-47 transport aircraft crashed in the early hours of June 6, 1944 after being hit by German anti-aircraft fire. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Lauren Jacoby)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.04.2022 Date Posted: 06.05.2022 17:31 Photo ID: 7254656 VIRIN: 220604-F-LJ715-3014 Resolution: 5461x3641 Size: 14.46 MB Location: NORMANDY, FR Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, C-47 Memorial Garden Ceremony [Image 4 of 4], by A1C Lauren Jacoby, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.