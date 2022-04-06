Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    C-47 Memorial Garden Ceremony [Image 1 of 4]

    C-47 Memorial Garden Ceremony

    NORMANDY, FRANCE

    06.04.2022

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Lauren Jacoby 

    86th Airlift Wing/Public Affairs

    A ceremony was held at the C-47 Memorial Garden in Picauville, France, June 4, 2022. The 439th Troop Carrier Group C-47 transport aircraft crashed in the early hours of June 6, 1944 after being hit by German anti-aircraft fire. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Lauren Jacoby)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.04.2022
    Date Posted: 06.05.2022 17:31
    Photo ID: 7254656
    VIRIN: 220604-F-LJ715-3014
    Resolution: 5461x3641
    Size: 14.46 MB
    Location: NORMANDY, FR 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, C-47 Memorial Garden Ceremony [Image 4 of 4], by A1C Lauren Jacoby, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    C-47 Memorial Garden Ceremony
    C-47 Memorial Garden Ceremony
    C-47 Memorial Garden Ceremony
    C-47 Memorial Garden Ceremony

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    86th Airlift Wing
    Ramstein Air Base
    DDay
    37th Airlift Squadron

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT