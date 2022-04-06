Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    C-47 Memorial Garden Ceremony [Image 2 of 4]

    C-47 Memorial Garden Ceremony

    NORMANDY, FRANCE

    06.04.2022

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Lauren Jacoby 

    86th Airlift Wing/Public Affairs

    U.S. Army Gen. Christopher Cavoli, Europe and Africa commanding general, speaks to attendees of the C-47 Memorial Garden Ceremony in Picauville, France, June 4, 2022. The site was created to honor the sacrifice of 20 young American soldiers who gave their lives on June 6, 1944. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Lauren Jacoby)

    86th Airlift Wing
    Ramstein Air Base
    DDay
    37th Airlift Squadron

