    37th trains in Normandy [Image 3 of 3]

    37th trains in Normandy

    NORMANDY, 50, FRANCE

    06.04.2022

    Photo by Senior Airman Thomas Karol 

    86th Airlift Wing/Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Capt. Sam Schell, 37th Airlift Squadron pilot, flies over the beaches of Normandy, France, June 4, 2022. Schell and other aircrew members came to Normandy for the 78th memorial commemoration of the D-Day landings and remember those who gave their lives to free France from occupation. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Thomas Karol)

    Date Taken: 06.04.2022
    Date Posted: 06.05.2022 15:44
    Photo ID: 7254469
    VIRIN: 220604-F-JM042-1164
    Resolution: 5460x3376
    Size: 6.25 MB
    Location: NORMANDY, 50, FR
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 37th trains in Normandy [Image 3 of 3], by SrA Thomas Karol, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    86th Airlift Wing
    Ramstein Air Base
    DDay
    37th Airlift Squadron
    D-Day 78

