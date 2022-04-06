37th trains in Normandy

U.S. Air Force Capt. Sam Schell, 37th Airlift Squadron pilot, displays a Neptune 78 and 101st Airborne commemorative patch at Normandy, France, June 4, 2022. The 37 AS came to Normandy to participate in fly overs for events and to drop paratroopers on historic locations as soldiers and Airmen did 78 years ago during World War II. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Thomas Karol)

