A C-130J out of Ramstein Air Base, Germany piloted by Brig. Gen. Josh Olson, 86th Airlift Wing commander, flies past Mont Saint-Michel, France, June 4, 2022. Olson came to Normandy to participate in events as well as train with the 37th Airlift Squadron by joining them in low-level flight training. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Thomas Karol)
|Date Taken:
|06.04.2022
|Date Posted:
|06.05.2022 15:44
|Photo ID:
|7254467
|VIRIN:
|220604-F-JM042-1356
|Resolution:
|3661x2771
|Size:
|4.86 MB
|Location:
|NORMANDY, 50, FR
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|2
This work, 37th trains in Normandy [Image 3 of 3], by SrA Thomas Karol, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
