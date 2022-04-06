37th trains in Normandy

A C-130J out of Ramstein Air Base, Germany piloted by Brig. Gen. Josh Olson, 86th Airlift Wing commander, flies past Mont Saint-Michel, France, June 4, 2022. Olson came to Normandy to participate in events as well as train with the 37th Airlift Squadron by joining them in low-level flight training. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Thomas Karol)

