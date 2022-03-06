Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Cabbage Patch Ceremony DDay 78 [Image 1 of 3]

    Cabbage Patch Ceremony DDay 78

    CARENTAN, 50, FRANCE

    06.03.2022

    Courtesy Photo

    101st Airborne Division (Air Assault)

    Maj. Gen. JP McGee, commanding general of the 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) salutes during a ceremony June 3, 2022, to honor surviving veterans and those who lost their lives during the fighting in the Carentan cabbage patch on June 11, 1944. 101st Soldiers are participating in D-Day 78 commemorations in Normandy, France. Seventy-eight years later, the bravery and heroism demonstrated by Allied soldiers during WWII continue to resonate with 101st Soldiers.

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    101st commemorates 78 years since bloody cabbage patch fighting in France

