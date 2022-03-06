Maj. Gen. JP McGee, commanding general of the 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) salutes during a ceremony June 3, 2022, to honor surviving veterans and those who lost their lives during the fighting in the Carentan cabbage patch on June 11, 1944. 101st Soldiers are participating in D-Day 78 commemorations in Normandy, France. Seventy-eight years later, the bravery and heroism demonstrated by Allied soldiers during WWII continue to resonate with 101st Soldiers.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.03.2022 Date Posted: 06.05.2022 13:53 Photo ID: 7254176 VIRIN: 220603-A-ND101-1001 Resolution: 5568x3712 Size: 11.37 MB Location: CARENTAN, 50, FR Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Cabbage Patch Ceremony DDay 78 [Image 3 of 3], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.