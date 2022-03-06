Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    French Legion of Honor [Image 2 of 3]

    French Legion of Honor

    CARENTAN, 50, FRANCE

    06.03.2022

    101st Airborne Division (Air Assault)

    The French government bestowed the French Legion of Honor, the nation's highest military award for merit, to WWII veterans during the Cabbage Patch Ceremony June 3, 2022, held in Carentan, France. Seventy-eight years later, the bravery and heroism demonstrated by Allied soldiers during WWII continues to be recognized and honored by the people of the Normandy region and U.S. soldiers.

