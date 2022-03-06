The French government bestowed the French Legion of Honor, the nation's highest military award for merit, to WWII veterans during the Cabbage Patch Ceremony June 3, 2022, held in Carentan, France. Seventy-eight years later, the bravery and heroism demonstrated by Allied soldiers during WWII continues to be recognized and honored by the people of the Normandy region and U.S. soldiers.

