Maj. Gen. JP McGee, commanding general of the 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) and French military and civil authorities listen to remarks during the Cabbage Patch Ceremony in Carentan, France on June 3, 2022. Maj. Gen. McGee and 101st Soldiers are participating in D-Day 78 commemorations in Normandy, France. Seventy-eight years later, the bravery and heroism demonstrated by Allied soldiers during WWII continue to resonate with 101st Soldiers.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.03.2022 Date Posted: 06.05.2022 13:48 Photo ID: 7254178 VIRIN: 220603-A-ND101-1003 Resolution: 5568x3712 Size: 11.05 MB Location: CARENTAN, 50, FR Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Cabbage Patch Ceremony DDay 78 [Image 3 of 3], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.