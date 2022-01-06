Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    North Dakota Regional Training Site Provides Fire Fighter Training for 119th Wing [Image 11 of 11]

    North Dakota Regional Training Site Provides Fire Fighter Training for 119th Wing

    FARGO, ND, UNITED STATES

    06.01.2022

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Nathanael Baardson 

    119th Wing Public Affairs North Dakota Air National Guard

    U.S. Air Force firefighters from the 119th Civing Engineering Squadron participate in a training exercise at the North Dakota Air National Guard Regional Training Site, Fargo, N.D., June 2. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Technical Sgt. Nathanael Baardson)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.01.2022
    Date Posted: 06.05.2022 11:13
    Photo ID: 7254032
    VIRIN: 220602-F-DT469-1009
    Resolution: 3016x4528
    Size: 0 B
    Location: FARGO, ND, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, North Dakota Regional Training Site Provides Fire Fighter Training for 119th Wing [Image 11 of 11], by TSgt Nathanael Baardson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

