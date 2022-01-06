North Dakota Regional Training Site Provides Fire Fighter Training for 119th Wing

U.S. Air Force firefighters from the 119th Civing Engineering Squadron participate in a training exercise at the North Dakota Air National Guard Regional Training Site, Fargo, N.D., June 2. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Technical Sgt. Nathanael Baardson)
Date Taken:
|06.01.2022
Date Posted:
|06.05.2022 11:13
Location:
|FARGO, ND, US
