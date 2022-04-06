Kearsarge ARG and 22MEU Begin BALTOPS

220604-N-QA919-1175 STOCKHOLM (June 04, 2022) Gen. Mark A. Milley, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, left, Erik D. Ramanathan, U.S. Ambassador to the Kingdom of Sweden, middle, and Capt. Tom Foster, commanding officer of Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Kearsarge (LHD 3), speak during a bilateral key-leader engagement. The event marks the beginning of BALTOPS 22. BALTOPS 22 is the premier maritime-focused exercise in the Baltic Region. The exercise, led by U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa, and executed by Naval Striking and Support Forces NATO, provides a unique training opportunity to strengthen the combined response capability critical to preserving the freedom of navigation and security in the Baltic Sea. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Tyler Thompson)

