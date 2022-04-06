Kearsarge ARG and 22MEU Begin BALTOPS

STOCKHOLM (June 2, 2022) – Gen. Mark A. Milley, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, delivers remarks during a bilateral key-leader engagement aboard the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Kearsarge (LHD 3) in Stockholm, Sweden, June 4, 2022. The event marks the beginning of BALTOPS 22. BALTOPS 22 is the premier maritime-focused exercise in the Baltic Region. The exercise, led by U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa, and executed by Naval Striking and Support Forces NATO, provides a unique training opportunity to strengthen the combined response capability critical to preserving the freedom of navigation and security in the Baltic Sea. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Jesse Schwab)

