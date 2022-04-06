Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Kearsarge ARG and 22MEU Begin BALTOPS [Image 1 of 5]

    Kearsarge ARG and 22MEU Begin BALTOPS

    STOCKHOLM, SWEDEN

    06.04.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Jesse Schwab 

    USS Kearsarge (LHD 3)

    STOCKHOLM (June 4, 2022) Maj. Gen. Francis L. Donovan, Commanding General, 2nd Marine Division, left, speaks with Peter Hultqvist, Swedish Minister of Defense, middle left, and Magdalena Andersson, Swedish Prime Minister, middle right, during a bilateral key-leader engagement aboard the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Kearsarge (LHD 3) in Stockholm, Sweden, June 4, 2022. The event marks the beginning of BALTOPS 22. BALTOPS 22 is the premier maritime-focused exercise in the Baltic Region. The exercise, led by U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa, and executed by Naval Striking and Support Forces NATO, provides a unique training opportunity to strengthen the combined response capability critical to preserving the freedom of navigation and security in the Baltic Sea. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Jesse Schwab)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Kearsarge ARG and 22MEU Begin BALTOPS [Image 5 of 5], by PO3 Jesse Schwab, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    NATO
    PRIME MINISTER
    CHIEFS OF STAFF
    KEARSARGE LHD 3
    BALTOPS22

