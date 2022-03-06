More than 30 World War II veterans attended and were honored during the Carre de Choux (Cabbage Patch) Ceremony in Carentan, France, June 3, 2022. This ceremony commemorates the 78th Anniversary of D-Day, the largest multi-national amphibious landing and operational military airdrop in history.



The Cabbage Patch Commemoration Ceremony and Parade paid homage to the Paratroopers of the 101st Airborne Division who fought enemy forces occupying this area surrounding Carentan.



(U.S. Army photo by SSG Elizabeth Rundell)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.03.2022 Date Posted: 06.04.2022 10:08 Photo ID: 7253332 VIRIN: 220603-A-PC581-0808 Resolution: 5198x3713 Size: 3.96 MB Location: CARENTAN, FR Web Views: 2 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, D Day 78th anniversary Cabbage Patch Ceremony [Image 31 of 31], by SSG Elizabeth Rundell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.