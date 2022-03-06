D Day 78th anniversary Cabbage Patch Ceremony

Service members from France, Germany, England, and America attend the 78th Cabbage Patch Ceremony in Carentan, France, June 3, 2022. This ceremony commemorates the 78th Anniversary of D-Day, the largest multi-national amphibious landing and operational military airdrop in history.



The Cabbage Patch Commemoration Ceremony and Parade paid homage to the Paratroopers of the 101st Airborne Division who fought enemy forces occupying this area surrounding Carentan.



(U.S. Army photo by SSG Elizabeth Rundell)

