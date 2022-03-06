Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    D Day 78th anniversary Cabbage Patch Ceremony [Image 30 of 31]

    D Day 78th anniversary Cabbage Patch Ceremony

    CARENTAN, FRANCE

    06.03.2022

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Elizabeth Rundell 

    XVIII Airborne Corps Public Affairs

    Multi-national leaders attend the Carre de Choux (Cabbage Patch) Ceremony in Carentan, France, on June 3, 2022. This ceremony commemorates the 78th Anniversary of D-Day, the largest multi-national amphibious landing and operational military airdrop in history.

    The Cabbage Patch Commemoration Ceremony and Parade paid homage to the Paratroopers of the 101st Airborne Division who fought enemy forces occupying this area surrounding Carentan.

    (U.S. Army photo by SSG Elizabeth Rundell)

    Date Taken: 06.03.2022
    Date Posted: 06.04.2022 10:08
    Photo ID: 7253336
    VIRIN: 220603-A-PC581-0931
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 4.16 MB
    Location: CARENTAN, FR 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, D Day 78th anniversary Cabbage Patch Ceremony [Image 31 of 31], by SSG Elizabeth Rundell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

