U.S. Army Lt. Col. John Hatley, commander of the Headquarters and Headquarters Battalion, 1st Infantry Division signs a guest book after a ceremony at Biedrusko, Poland, June 3, 2022. The Training Support Battalion of the Land Forces Training Center of the Polish army celebrated 8 years of its adoption of historic heritage from various armored units that were based around Biedrusko and Poznan, Poland. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Hassani Ribera)
|Date Taken:
|06.03.2022
|Date Posted:
|06.04.2022 04:36
|Photo ID:
|7253216
|VIRIN:
|220603-Z-KB014-1239
|Resolution:
|3683x2455
|Size:
|4.64 MB
|Location:
|BIEDRUSKO, PL
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Polish Training Support Battalion celebrates its 8-year anniversary of adoption of heritage [Image 15 of 15], by SPC Hassani Ribera Soto, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
