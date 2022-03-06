Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Polish Training Support Battalion celebrates its 8-year anniversary of adoption of heritage [Image 9 of 15]

    Polish Training Support Battalion celebrates its 8-year anniversary of adoption of heritage

    BIEDRUSKO, POLAND

    06.03.2022

    Photo by Spc. Hassani Ribera Soto 

    113th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    From left, U.S. Army Col. Paul Krattiger, chief of staff of the 1st Infantry Division, U.S. Army Col. Kenneth Braeger, security cooperations officer for V Corps, and Polish army Col. Krzysztof Kuba, commander of the Land Forces Training Center, attend a ceremony at Biedrusko, Poland, June 3, 2022. The Training Support Battalion of the Land Forces Training Center of the Polish army celebrated 8 years of its adoption of historic heritage from various armored units that were based around Biedrusko and Poznan, Poland. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Hassani Ribera)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.03.2022
    Date Posted: 06.04.2022 04:36
    Photo ID: 7253212
    VIRIN: 220603-Z-KB014-1160
    Resolution: 3808x2515
    Size: 5.09 MB
    Location: BIEDRUSKO, PL
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Polish Training Support Battalion celebrates its 8-year anniversary of adoption of heritage [Image 15 of 15], by SPC Hassani Ribera Soto, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Polish Training Support Battalion celebrates its 8-year anniversary of adoption of heritage
    Polish Training Support Battalion celebrates its 8-year anniversary of adoption of heritage
    Polish Training Support Battalion celebrates its 8-year anniversary of adoption of heritage
    Polish Training Support Battalion celebrates its 8-year anniversary of adoption of heritage
    Polish Training Support Battalion celebrates its 8-year anniversary of adoption of heritage
    Polish Training Support Battalion celebrates its 8-year anniversary of adoption of heritage
    Polish Training Support Battalion celebrates its 8-year anniversary of adoption of heritage
    Polish Training Support Battalion celebrates its 8-year anniversary of adoption of heritage
    Polish Training Support Battalion celebrates its 8-year anniversary of adoption of heritage
    Polish Training Support Battalion celebrates its 8-year anniversary of adoption of heritage
    Polish Training Support Battalion celebrates its 8-year anniversary of adoption of heritage
    Polish Training Support Battalion celebrates its 8-year anniversary of adoption of heritage
    Polish Training Support Battalion celebrates its 8-year anniversary of adoption of heritage
    Polish Training Support Battalion celebrates its 8-year anniversary of adoption of heritage
    Polish Training Support Battalion celebrates its 8-year anniversary of adoption of heritage

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    EUCOM
    USArmy
    AtlanticResolve
    StrongerTogether
    VictoryCorps
    FightAsOne

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT