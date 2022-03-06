Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Polish Training Support Battalion celebrates its 8-year anniversary of adoption of heritage [Image 11 of 15]

    Polish Training Support Battalion celebrates its 8-year anniversary of adoption of heritage

    BIEDRUSKO, POLAND

    06.03.2022

    Photo by Spc. Hassani Ribera Soto 

    113th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Polish and U.S. service members pose for a picture at Biedrusko, Poland, June 3, 2022. The Training Support Battalion of the Land Forces Training Center of the Polish army celebrated 8 years of its adoption of historic heritage from various armored units that were based around Biedrusko and Poznan, Poland. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Hassani Ribera)

