4th Marine Regiment Change of Command

U.S. Marines with 4th Marines, 3d Marine Division conduct a change of command ceremony on Camp Schwab, Okinawa, Japan, June 3, 2022. The ceremony represented the transfer of responsibility, authority, and accountability from Col. Matthew Tracy to Col. Erick Clark (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Scott Aubuchon)

