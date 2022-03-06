4th Marine Regiment Change of Command

U.S. Marine Corps Maj. Gen. Jay Bargeron, the commanding general of 3d Marine Division, speaks during the 4th Marines change of command ceremony on Camp Schwab, Okinawa, Japan, June 3, 2022. The ceremony represented the transfer of responsibility, authority, and accountability from Col. Matthew Tracy to Col. Erick Clark. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Scott Aubuchon)

Date Taken: 06.03.2022 Date Posted: 06.04.2022 Photo ID: 7253171 Resolution: 2048x1152 Location: OKINAWA, JP by Cpl Scott Aubuchon