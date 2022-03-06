Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    4th Marine Regiment Change of Command [Image 9 of 13]

    4th Marine Regiment Change of Command

    OKINAWA, JAPAN

    06.03.2022

    Photo by Cpl. Scott Aubuchon 

    3rd Marine Division     

    U.S. Marines with 4th Marines, 3d Marine Division conduct a change of command ceremony on Camp Schwab, Okinawa, Japan, June 3, 2022. The ceremony represented the transfer of responsibility, authority, and accountability from Col. Matthew Tracy to Col. Erick Clark (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Scott Aubuchon)

    4th Marine Regiment
    4th Marines
    Change of Command
    3dMarDiv
    oldest and proudest
    INDOPACOM

