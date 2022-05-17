Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Corps updates citizens, officials after first year of Lake Elsinore ecosystem restoration study

    Corps updates citizens, officials after first year of Lake Elsinore ecosystem restoration study

    LAKE ELSINORE, CA, UNITED STATES

    05.17.2022

    Photo by William John Reese 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Los Angeles District

    A photo of Lake Elsinore taken during the feasibility study shows the green lake water caused by algae. Photo by Daria Mazey, South Pacific Division, US Army Corps of Engineers.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.17.2022
    Date Posted: 06.03.2022 14:44
    Photo ID: 7252751
    VIRIN: 220603-A-ED169-1014
    Resolution: 4032x3024
    Size: 1.08 MB
    Location: LAKE ELSINORE, CA, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Corps updates citizens, officials after first year of Lake Elsinore ecosystem restoration study, by William John Reese, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Corps updates citizens, officials after first year of Lake Elsinore ecosystem restoration study

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Army Corps of Engineers

    TAGS

    ecosystem
    environment
    Army Corps of Engineers Los Angeles District
    wetlands restoration
    Lake Elsinore California

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT