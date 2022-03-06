Battle of Midway presentation onboard Naval Station Norfolk

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NORFOLK, VA, UNITED STATES

    06.03.2022

    Photo by Max Lonzanida  

    Hampton Roads Naval Museum

    Laura Orr, Director of Education at the Hampton Roads Naval Museum, speaks to Sailors onboard Naval Station Norfolk on Friday, June 3, 2022 about the Battle of Midway. June 4-6, 2022 is the 80th Anniversary of the battle, which is the first major victory of the U.S. Navy in the Pacific during the Second World War. The museum is located on the second floor of the Nauticus building in Downtown Norfolk, Virginia. The museum is one of ten U.S. Navy Museums within the Naval History and Heritage Command. (US Navy Photo by Max Lonzanida/Released).

